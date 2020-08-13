comscore Hawaii airport security workers awarded back pay | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii airport security workers awarded back pay

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:44 p.m.

More than 200 Securitas security workers at Hawaii airports are receiving back pay following a labor law violation investigation. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii’s rise in COVID-19 infections has landed it on New York’s travel quarantine list

Scroll Up