Atlas Insurance Agency has announced the hiring of Paul Martin as project manager in the Operations Unit. Martin has a decade of human resources experience in project management, organizational management, internal audit and accounting. He also holds a bachelor of science in criminal justice from Michigan State University.

Kinetic Productions has announced the hiring and promotion of two employees:

>> Leslie Niebuhr has been named head of production. Prior to joining Kinetic Productions, Niebuhr served as the marketing director, project manager and executive assistant for Shamrock Brothers, LLC, DBA J.j. Dolan’s, Ferguson’s Pub, Bethel Union. She has over 25 years of experience in business and has worked in a variety of positions for top advertising firms including Wall-to-Wall Studios, where she served as a project manager and at Milici Valenti Ng Pack Advertising, where she served as director of broadcast production and as a producer.

>> Director Ryan Kawamoto has recently been promoted to vice president, community relations. Kawamoto has been a director with Kinetic Productions for over 15 years and has won numerous awards.

