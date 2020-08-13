comscore State pension fund pops in final quarter to end year in the black | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
State pension fund pops in final quarter to end year in the black

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:53 a.m.

It was a get-well quarter for the state’s largest public pension fund as it overcame the effects of COVID-19 to post a 6.2% investment return and edge into positive territory for fiscal year 2020. Read more

