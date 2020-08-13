comscore State sells $995M in bonds for capital improvement projects | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

State sells $995M in bonds for capital improvement projects

  By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The state said Wednesday it successfully sold $995 million of general obligation bonds and will use the proceeds to finance capital improvements such as the acquisition, construction, and improvement of various public buildings and facilities, elementary and secondary schools, community college and university facilities, public libraries, and parks, and other public purposes. Read more

