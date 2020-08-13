Aloha Stadium’s lot in life changes with no football
By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:47 a.m.
Aloha Stadium’s parking lot has become the temporary home to 1,000 to 1,500 rental vehicles on Oahu that have become idle because of the coronavirus pandemic.
A press conference about the future plans for Aloha Stadium was held on Thursday. Pictured is the ticket gate area of the stadium.
Kahuku running back Lalio Kaluna (44) rushes the ball against the Punahou Buffanblu during the first half of an Open Division interleague high school football game on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Aloha Stadium in Halawa.
The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors raise the 2019 SoFi Hawaii Bowl trophy after winning against the Brigham Young Cougars in the 2019 SoFi Hawaii Bowl college football game on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii. Hawaii came back to win 38-34.
Hawaii wide receiver Cedric Byrd II (6) hauls in a pass ahead of Arizona safety Tristan Cooper (31) during the second half of a college football game on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii.