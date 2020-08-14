The battleship Missouri hosts a new exhibit that remembers the Japan atomic bombing
Aa deformed glass bottle found near the hypocenter of the Nagasaki bomb. This summer the Battleship Missouri welcomes a new traveling exhibit “Of Silhouettes and Ash.”
Above, a paper crane, folded by President Barack Obama in 2016, and one created by Hiroshima victim Sadako Sasaki. Sasaki, died at age 12 in 1954 from exposure to the Hiroshima bomb.
