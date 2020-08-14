comscore The battleship Missouri hosts a new exhibit that remembers the Japan atomic bombing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

The battleship Missouri hosts a new exhibit that remembers the Japan atomic bombing

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:49 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Aa deformed glass bottle found near the hypocenter of the Nagasaki bomb. This summer the Battleship Missouri welcomes a new traveling exhibit “Of Silhouettes and Ash.”

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, a paper crane, folded by President Barack Obama in 2016, and one created by Hiroshima victim Sadako Sasaki. Sasaki, died at age 12 in 1954 from exposure to the Hiroshima bomb.

The battleship Missouri has been referred to as an “altar of peace” because the deadliest conflict in the history of mankind ended on her decks on Sept. 2, 1945, president and CEO Mike Carr said. Read more

