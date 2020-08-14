Dior Scott’s journey takes him from “Last Chance U” to University of Hawaii football team
By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.
COURTESY NETFLIX
University of Hawaii receiver Dior Scott’s journey at Laney College was among the most compelling storylines of Netflix’s fifth season of “Last Chance U.” Scott joined the Rainbow Warriors as a walk-on in January.
COURTESY NETFLIX
COURTESY NETFLIX
COURTESY DIOR SCOTT
