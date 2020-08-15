Locations partners with marketing firm

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii real estate firm Locations said Friday it has teamed up with local marketing company Mix Plate Media to serve as its exclusive marketing and technology partner in an effort to elevate the homebuying experience for both real estate agents and clients.

“A positive, responsive and committed experience for both our agents and clients is key in ensuring those that work with us understand the value we place on innovation and our people,” Locations President and CEO Jason Lazzerini said in a statement. “In selecting Mix Plate Media for this important role, we are confident that our agents will see a significant improvement in their ability to serve their clients, while our clients will directly benefit from a more tailored, personalized experience, from visiting our website to closing on their sale.”

First Hawaiian makes $40K donation

First Hawaiian Bank said Friday that the “Aloha for Hawaii” campaign has donated $40,000 to Hawaii nonprofits Child and Family Service and Maui County Farm Bureau as part of the fund’s $1 million donation to Hawaii, Guam and Saipan nonprofits providing food supply and health and human service assistance to people impacted by COVID-19.

“Aloha for Hawaii” supports local restaurants and provides funds to nonprofits that support those most at risk during the pandemic. Child and Family Service received $25,000 and will use the funds to continue to provide services to families in need during this pandemic.

The Maui County Farm Bureau received $15,000 and is using the funds to extend its Food Product Purchase Program, an initiative to purchase produce from local farms and distribute to those in the community affected by the pandemic. The program has purchased and distributed 678,954 pounds of food to date and works with 22 Maui farms.

ON THE MOVE

The Hawaii Leadership Forum has announced the local leaders who are joining the eighth cohort of its Omidyar Fellows program. The program’s goal is to cultivate the conditions in which Hawaii thrives by bringing together leaders with the skills and cross-sector relationships necessary to collectively affect societal change. Individuals were selected through an application process, based on their accomplishments, motivation and ability to make positive change.:

>> Emily Porter, chief operating officer, MacNaughton.

>> Suzie Schulberg, president and chief executive officer, Arcadia Family of Companies.

>> Gavin Thornton, executive director, Hawaii Appleseed Center for Law and Economic Justice.

>> Wren Wescoatt, principal, 7 Generation Consulting.

Kawena Elkington has been appointed community engagement manager for Kupuna, Hawaii’s leading conservation and youth education nonprofit organization. Elkington has six years of experience in outreach and research. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Hawaiian resource management, a master’s degree in Hawaiian studies and is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in geography and environment from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.