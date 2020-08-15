Hawaii News | Vital Statistics Vital statistics: Aug. 7 to Aug. 13, 2020 By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Marriage licenses and birth certificates Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System. MARRIAGES Filed on Oahu, Aug. 7-13 >> Lydia Claire Bretz and Robert David Hill >> Christopher Lee Broyles-Schopen and Jennifer Ann Takahashi >> Steven Allen Buck Jr. and Charity Lacamento Marbebe >> Matthew Ivan Evans and Elizabeth Mary Bluestone >> Given Sausal Fuentes and Fernandino Ancheta Pedro III >> Lowell James Gerry Jr. and Jennifer Renee Otto >> Aaron Michael Griesel and Alexis Jane Ailes >> Jessica Ann Hemenway and Daniel Martin Owens Jr. >> Edward Michael Hernandez and Steven Ferraris >> Tehran Keliihauoliokawekiu-Otha Hooks and Victoria Kaloana Kamakanoelani Kipilii >> Ken Yasuhisa Kiwada and Lindsay Malia Gyotoku >> James Ku‘uleialohapumeahana La‘a Jr. and Ashley Kau’ionalani Visoria >> Ashley Marie Marrero and Casey Michelle Anderson >> Kevin Young Chan Nakasone and Kori Beth Teranishi >> Tamara Alejandra Pecina and David Jose Rico >> Emily Rose Pierce and Shawn David Swanson Jr. >> Joshua Nohea Yen Wo Yamashiro and Shayla-Mae Shinako Kekipi Pamatigan BIRTHS Filed on Oahu, Aug. 7-13 >> Hailey Bonilla Adams >> Aaliyah Ku‘uleialoha Hi‘ilani Ahsing >> Orion Aleksey Schoch Alob >> Reign Kaho‘ailonakapuokekama‘enali‘ikeaupuni Andrade-Maletino >> Hunter Makana Ka Maluhia Mai Na Mauna A‘i Kekai Beach >> Nayeli Nova Brown >> Clara Jane Campbell >> Khalil Bizaan Kaleopakala Turner Cariño >> Liam Avery Clauson >> Arlo Asher Kaikane Denning >> Zavier Jayce Cunanan Ferrer >> Campbell Kekoa Fisher >> Valerie Kailani Fisher >> Charlotte Asako Herlitz >> Julian Jett Laflam >> Natalie Marie Lawson >> Zaylah Rose Llarinas Ramos >> Charlotte-Sage Napuaolenaokauanoemakalii Malepeai >> Ayla Jane Akie Mangrobang >> Qaiyaan Lukela Kealapi‘inaikeakaonu‘uanu Matavale >> Kennedy Charlotte Mills >> Tuituimoeao Sanipoe Muamoholeva >> Eclipse Kaioloohia I Ka Po Mahina Pakele >> Kana Kaikala Hanale Kealoha Perez >> Kharri-Ryan Ko‘u‘akahi Popa >> Zaeston-Kenah Kamaha‘o Rasay >> Bowen Makai Robichaud >> Zoey Fini Sandridge >> Sunny Davis Sherman >> Jenesis-Rayne Apikalia Toguchi >> Esias Esteban Toia >> Dean Midnight Truce >> Noah Perez Valencia >> Ezra Donatello Westfall >> Makalaukoa Keawe Cole Ka‘alele Wong Previous Story Obama and the beach house loopholes