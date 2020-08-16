Column: ‘Benevolent experiences’ build resiliency in young brains

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As our island communities struggle with the effects of COVID-19, some families are being turned upside down. Our slowed economy will move some families more deeply into poverty, the need to stay home has caused an uptick in domestic violence, and parents who struggle with substance abuse or mental illness may find their conditions exacerbated by increased pressures. Here is some better news.

Research has shown that children can grow up to be healthy and resilient adults despite experiencing stress or trauma at an early age. What can make a difference for the youngest among us? The answer lies in “benevolent experiences.” These are actions that have been shown to build resiliency for young people and can be especially powerful for those who have also had significant adversity and traumatic experiences. Unfortunately, others who experience early stress or trauma can grow up to have developmental delays and future health problems, including heart disease, diabetes, substance abuse, and depression.

The Benevolent Childhood Experiences (BCE) scale was developed by Dr. Angela Narayan at the University of Denver in 2015 with a pilot conducted at San Francisco General Hospital. The scale measures how and why some people have high levels of resiliency and healthy coping skills even if they have experienced neglect, violence in the home, or other extreme stressors as a kid. It turns out, when more BCE’s are present for a child in a highly stressful home, the more likely that child will be able to acquire the skills to bounce back from adversity in a healthy way.

Here are just five examples of many “Benevolent Childhood Experiences”:

>> Having at least one caregiver with whom the child feel safe

>> Having at least one good friend

>> Having beliefs that give the child comfort

>> Having another trusted adult (not a parent/caregiver) who can provide a child with support or advice

>> Having a predictable home routine, like regular meals and a regular bedtime.

This list makes one thing clear: Providing benevolent experiences to build resiliency is something that everyone can do — and it’s happening every day in Hawaii’s communities. In fact, many local family-serving nonprofits are doing just that with adults when they take on actions such as dropping off diaper deliveries or food boxes and stay a few minutes longer to check in with families about their anxieties and difficulties during this unprecedented time. Relationships that provide consistent connection are some of the most important keys to unlocking our inner strengths in challenging moments, no matter how old the person is.

The people who give care and support often need support, too. Over the past few months, the website ACEs Connection Hawaii (ACE has been referred to as Adverse Childhood Experiences) has become a “home-base” for information and connection for nonprofit staff, educators, parents and anyone who needs support in helping the next generation to overcome adversities. The digital platform is building pilina — connected relationships — through “two lenses” by acknowledging Western, Native Hawaiian and other indigenous practices and research when considering ways to support individuals and families. The site is welcome to anyone who is interested in building community wellness and resilience.

The challenges before us are sure to continue for some months, but if we show up for our Hawaii’s keiki and each other, we can ensure that our next generation is even stronger after this crisis — and ready for the path ahead.

Justina Acevedo-Cross is the program director for Promising Minds at the Hawaii Community Foundation; Danny Goya leads ACEs Con-nection Hawaii (acesconnection.com), an online community focusing on wellness and resiliency.