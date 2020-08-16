Column: Much chaos and change bring us right here: the perfect place to start the school year
By Matthew Tom
Today
Updated 12:18 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii schools Superintendent Christina Kishimoto used hand sanitizer while showing a classroom set up for social distancing at Kapolei Middle School on July 2. Since then, back-to-school protocols have been revamped to mostly online distance learning, at least for the first four weeks of the school year, slated to start Monday.