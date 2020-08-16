comscore Column: More housing for economic recovery in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: More housing for economic recovery in Hawaii

  • By Ellen Godbey Carson, Christine Camp and Nathaniel Kinney
  • Today
  • Updated 12:17 a.m.

The lowest-hanging fruit for pulling Hawaii out of our economic downturn is housing construction. Our enormous latent housing shortage has not gone away during the pandemic. Read more

Previous Story
Letters: ‘American carnage’ the legacy of Trump; For sake of health, beaches should be open; Shut group activities, not individual exercise

Scroll Up