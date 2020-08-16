Features | K-Drama K-Drama: Jong-cheol upsets family with his news on ‘That’s the Way It Is’ By Jeff Chung, Special to the Star-Advertiser Today Updated 12:16 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! This week’s synopses Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. This week’s synopses “That’s the Way It Is” Episode 21 6:40 p.m. today Jong-cheol tells Jae-ho and Hye-gyung that he and his wife have decided to move out. Sook-ja is caught off guard at the news while Jae-ho and Hye-gyung are stunned. Se-jun turns down an offer from Na-young’s to open up comic cafe, then she abruptly tells him her feelings for him. Episode 22 7:45 p.m. today Jong-cheol makes his announcement to the whole family. Gyung-ho tells Myung-ran his intent to live with his parents. Myung-ran gets upset saying he has no regards for how she feels and asks for a divorce. “Teacher Oh Soon-nam” Episodes 13-14 7:45 p.m. Monday Doo-mul seeks out Yoo-min for framing Se-jong for the fire. Man-pyeong is disappointed with Yoo-min. Se-hee finds out about Soon-nam and Yoo-min’s relationship. Episodes 15-16 7:45 p.m. Tuesday Yoo-min opens up to Se-hee. Soon-nam gets suspicious of Yoo-min’s changed demeanor. Sun-ju looks for Man-pyeong and hears about Ju-pyeong and Bong-chul. Yoo-min gets upset hearing about Joon-young’s disappearance. “Backstreet Rookie” Episode 13 7:45 p.m. Wednesday Yeon-ju learns the real reason why Dae-hyun quit and vows to put things back the way they should be. Meanwhile, bullies are trying to extort Eun-byul and even harasses Saet-byul in the process. Seeing her in trouble weighs heavily on Dae-hyun’s heart. Episode 14 7:45 p.m. Thursday Dae-hyun is hired as an outside consultant representing franchise owners. Saet-byul does her best to run the store, but it feels empty without Dae-hyun. Working double-duty finally takes its toll and Dae-hyun collapses from fatigue. “Return of Bok Dan-ji” Episodes 105-106 7:45 p.m. Friday While Dan-ji is talking to Jae-in she hears a loud noise in the background. Dan-ji and Jung-wook are in pursuit of finding Seo-jin’s mother. Seo-jin’s mother tries to save Seo-jin anyway she can. Episodes 107-108 7:45 p.m. Saturday Dan-ji shows a photo to Seo-jin and her mother. It is of Seo-jin with a man. Seo-jin questions if Jae-in is still living. Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com. Previous Story Diamond Head Theatre leads at Po‘okela Awards