K-Drama: Jong-cheol upsets family with his news on ‘That’s the Way It Is’

This week’s synopses

“That’s the Way It Is”

Episode 21

6:40 p.m. today

Jong-cheol tells Jae-ho and Hye-gyung that he and his wife have decided to move out. Sook-ja is caught off guard at the news while Jae-ho and Hye-gyung are stunned. Se-jun turns down an offer from Na-young’s to open up comic cafe, then she abruptly tells him her feelings for him.

Episode 22

7:45 p.m. today

Jong-cheol makes his announcement to the whole family. Gyung-ho tells Myung-ran his intent to live with his parents. Myung-ran gets upset saying he has no regards for how she feels and asks for a divorce.

“Teacher Oh Soon-nam”

Episodes 13-14

7:45 p.m. Monday

Doo-mul seeks out Yoo-min for framing Se-jong for the fire. Man-pyeong is disappointed with Yoo-min. Se-hee finds out about Soon-nam and Yoo-min’s relationship.

Episodes 15-16

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Yoo-min opens up to Se-hee. Soon-nam gets suspicious of Yoo-min’s changed demeanor. Sun-ju looks for Man-pyeong and hears about Ju-pyeong and Bong-chul. Yoo-min gets upset hearing about Joon-young’s disappearance.

“Backstreet Rookie”

Episode 13

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Yeon-ju learns the real reason why Dae-hyun quit and vows to put things back the way they should be. Meanwhile, bullies are trying to extort Eun-byul and even harasses Saet-byul in the process. Seeing her in trouble weighs heavily on Dae-hyun’s heart.

Episode 14

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Dae-hyun is hired as an outside consultant representing franchise owners. Saet-byul does her best to run the store, but it feels empty without Dae-hyun. Working double-duty finally takes its toll and Dae-hyun collapses from fatigue.

“Return of Bok Dan-ji”

Episodes 105-106

7:45 p.m. Friday

While Dan-ji is talking to Jae-in she hears a loud noise in the background. Dan-ji and Jung-wook are in pursuit of finding Seo-jin’s mother. Seo-jin’s mother tries to save Seo-jin anyway she can.

Episodes 107-108

7:45 p.m. Saturday

Dan-ji shows a photo to Seo-jin and her mother. It is of Seo-jin with a man. Seo-jin questions if Jae-in is still living.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.