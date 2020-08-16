comscore New recording gives Queen Lili‘uokalani’s music a historical remake | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

New recording gives Queen Lili‘uokalani’s music a historical remake

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:26 p.m.
  • COURTESY MANA MUSIC QUARTET Mana Music Quartet members are, from left, Josh Nakazawa, Eric Silberger, Mann-Wen Lo and Duane Padilla.

    COURTESY MANA MUSIC QUARTET

    Mana Music Quartet members are, from left, Josh Nakazawa, Eric Silberger, Mann-Wen Lo and Duane Padilla.

  • COURTESY STEPHANIE MERGET Mana Music Quartet performed on Secret Island Beach on Kaneohe Bay, near Kualoa Ranch. From left, the performers are Eric Silberger, Duane Padilla, Josh Nakazawa and Mann-Wen Lo.

    COURTESY STEPHANIE MERGET

    Mana Music Quartet performed on Secret Island Beach on Kaneohe Bay, near Kualoa Ranch. From left, the performers are Eric Silberger, Duane Padilla, Josh Nakazawa and Mann-Wen Lo.

The music of Queen Lili‘uokalani has been performed by thousands of Hawaii musicians, from school and church choirs to its best pop musicians. Read more

Previous Story
Diamond Head Theatre leads at Po‘okela Awards

Scroll Up