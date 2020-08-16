New recording gives Queen Lili‘uokalani’s music a historical remake
- By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:26 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY MANA MUSIC QUARTET
Mana Music Quartet members are, from left, Josh Nakazawa, Eric Silberger, Mann-Wen Lo and Duane Padilla.
-
COURTESY STEPHANIE MERGET
Mana Music Quartet performed on Secret Island Beach on Kaneohe Bay, near Kualoa Ranch. From left, the performers are Eric Silberger, Duane Padilla, Josh Nakazawa and Mann-Wen Lo.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree