2 Hawaii lawmakers concerned about Trump hampering general election voting

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:16 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Legislators hope they can get more ballot drop boxes in time for the Nov. 3 general election.

    Legislators hope they can get more ballot drop boxes in time for the Nov. 3 general election.

County clerks in Hawaii have been provided state money to increase the number of ballot drop boxes for the upcoming Nov. 3 general election, but getting them delivered to each island could be an issue, state Rep. Chris Lee, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, said Saturday. Read more

