comscore Hawaii golf course deals with double bogey — virus and drought | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii golf course deals with double bogey — virus and drought

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:15 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii Country Club is trying to avert a second shutdown since March after a water well pump broke recently. Course manager, Tom Berg, shows golf balls in the bottom of a dry reservoir.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii Country Club is trying to avert a second shutdown since March after a water well pump broke recently. Course manager, Tom Berg, shows golf balls in the bottom of a dry reservoir.

Oahu’s oldest public golf course, for the second time this year, is scrambling to avoid the danger of a shutdown. Read more

Previous Story
Locations partners with marketing firm
Next Story
Hawaii real estate sales: July 13-July 17, 2020

Scroll Up