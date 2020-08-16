New rules proposed to sustain fish stocks and cultural practices on Molokai

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Department of Land and Natural Resources is proposing new rules establishing the Moomomi Community-Based Subsistence Fishing Area on Molokai’s northwestern coast to maintain fish stocks and preserve traditional Native Hawaiian subsistence fishing practices.

The proposed area extends from Ilio Point east to Nihoa Flats, and from the shoreline out approximately 1 mile.

The state’s first and only community-based subsistence fishing area was established at Haena on Kauai in 2015.

The proposed changes to Hawaii Administrative Rules for the Moomomi area include bans on night diving, scuba spearfishing and commercial fishing, with exceptions for bottomfishing for the “deep-7” species and trolling for all species. Other changes would establish new bag and size limits, seasonal closures and/or gear restrictions for uhu, kumu, kole, moi, spiny lobster, opihi and limu.

Special regulations also would be established to minimize disturbance of the marine environment in the Kawaaloa Bay nursery area within the CBSFA. Fishing and gathering would not be allowed except for hand-harvesting of aama crab from the shoreline and daytime limu gathering. Throw net use would be permitted during the day, as would hook-and-line fishing from the shoreline using artificial lures only.

Also prohibited in the bay: operating a vessel or engaging in any other activity that would disturb the marine environment.

DLNR will hold a public hearing on the proposed new rules to establish the Moomomi CBSFA on Wednesday, but because of COVID-19, it will be held online only at dlnr.hawaii.gov/dar or on YouTube. Find the new rules at 808ne.ws/draft and view a pre-recorded presentation at 808ne.ws/moomomi.

There are three ways to participate:

>> Online or by phone: Live video and oral testimony via the internet or telephone will be accepted from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. To sign up, email CBSFA@hawaii.gov or call 347-0317 at least 48 hours in advance and provide your email, full name and phone number. A confirmation will be sent with instructions and the meeting link and call-in number.

>> In-person: People without telephone or internet access can present testimony in person, by appointment only, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Kualapuu Charter School on Molokai; the BLNR boardroom at 1151 Punchbowl St. in Honolulu; Kauai Veterans Center in Lihue; the Department of Accounting and General Services conference room at the Hilo State Building; the Division of Aquatic Resources office in Wailuku; the Natural Energy Laboratory of Hawaii Authority in Kailua-Kona; and the DOCARE/DOFAW office in Lanai City.

To testify in person, email CBSFA@hawaii.gov or call 347-0317 to register at least 48 hours in advance. Include your full name, phone number and hearing location. A confirmation will be sent with instructions for testifying in person. Face masks and physical distancing are required, with only one person at a time allowed into the hearing area.

>> Written testimony: Email written testimony by Aug. 26 to DLNR.Aquatics@hawaii.gov or CBSFA@ hawaii.gov; or send via regular mail to the Division of Aquatic Resources Office, 1151 Punchbowl St., Room 330, Honolulu, HI 96813.