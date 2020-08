Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii’s Kai Kamaka won his UFC debut to lead off Saturday’s UFC 252 card, earning a unanimous decision over Tony Kelley.

Kamaka outpointed Kelley 29-28 on all three scorecards in the three-round featherweight bout and improved to 8-2 overall.

“I’m just relieved to be here, I know I belong,” Kamaka said in an interview posted on the UFC website. “It wasn’t perfect, but everybody seen that I belong here, and now I just have to step up my game again.

“I’m not working to get here anymore. I’m here, and I’m working to move up the ladder. It’s good, but I’m on to the next one already.”