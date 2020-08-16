comscore The voice of University of Hawaii sports goes silent for now | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

The voice of University of Hawaii sports goes silent for now

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2015 Bobby Curran

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2015

    Bobby Curran

The voice of University of Hawaii sports is a rasp. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up