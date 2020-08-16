Signs of Hawaiian Life — Aug. 16, 2020
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Kailua resident Bailey Wong came across the Hawaiian Goofy surf shop in the Taito City area of Tokyo in March 2019. Photo by Wayne Wong.
Walter Miyashiro of Aiea sent in a throwback photo from his visit to Okinawa, Japan, in 2005, when he spotted “Lokomaikai” on a car. Photo by Wendy Miyashiro-Walsh.

Aiea resident May Imamura discovered the Lava Cafe while on a tour in Vik, Iceland, in March. Photo by Camelia Maier.
