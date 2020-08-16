comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life — Aug. 16, 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Signs of Hawaiian Life | Travel

Signs of Hawaiian Life — Aug. 16, 2020

  • Today
  • Updated 12:17 a.m.
  • Kailua resident Bailey Wong came across the Hawaiian Goofy surf shop in the Taito City area of Tokyo in March 2019. Photo by Wayne Wong.

  • Walter Miyashiro of Aiea sent in a throwback photo from his visit to Okinawa, Japan, in 2005, when he spotted ­“Lokomaikai” on a car. Photo by Wendy Miyashiro-Walsh.

  • Aiea resident May Imamura discovered the Lava Cafe while on a tour in Vik, Iceland, in March. Photo by Camelia Maier.

