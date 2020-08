Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department said Sunday they are seeking the public’s help in locating Aaron Tuitelapaga, who is wanted for a $1 million warrant of arrest for murder in the second degree, robbery in the first degree, and three firearms offenses.

Tuitelapaga has no prior conviction and is known to frequent the Waianae area, HPD said. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may also send anonymous web tips to honolulucrimestoppers.org.