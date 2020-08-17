comscore Auto sales careened downhill 41.8% in the second quarter | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Auto sales careened downhill 41.8% in the second quarter

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Like other businesses in Hawaii, auto sales have been hurt by the pandemic. Above, BMW automobiles sit Thursday at the BMW of Honolulu auto dealership in Honolulu.

Hawaii auto sales plunged 41.8% in the second quarter as the work-from-home labor force, a near standstill in tourism, the closure of most recreational activities and a quarter million people unemployed left the industry parked on the side of the road. Read more

