comscore Kunia wildfires lead to 2 road closures | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Kunia wildfires lead to 2 road closures

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Wildfires in Kunia Sunday led to the closure of parts of two roads, local television stations reported. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii real estate sales: July 13-July 17, 2020

Scroll Up