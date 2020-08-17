Kunia wildfires lead to 2 road closures

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Wildfires in Kunia Sunday led to the closure of parts of two roads, local television stations reported. Read more

Wildfires in Kunia Sunday led to the closure of parts of two roads, local television stations reported.

Portion of Kaukonahua Road and Kunia Road were closed due to the fire, KHON-TV reported.

Kunia Road was later reopened, KGMB-TV reported.

The fire surrounded the Hawaii Country Club, KGMB said.

“Starter Charlie Drake of the golf course said it has been more than three weeks since they had rain in the area and added that brush fires are common around there,” the TV station reported.