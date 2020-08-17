Hawaii News Kunia wildfires lead to 2 road closures Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Wildfires in Kunia Sunday led to the closure of parts of two roads, local television stations reported. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Wildfires in Kunia Sunday led to the closure of parts of two roads, local television stations reported. Portion of Kaukonahua Road and Kunia Road were closed due to the fire, KHON-TV reported. Kunia Road was later reopened, KGMB-TV reported. The fire surrounded the Hawaii Country Club, KGMB said. “Starter Charlie Drake of the golf course said it has been more than three weeks since they had rain in the area and added that brush fires are common around there,” the TV station reported. Previous Story Hawaii real estate sales: July 13-July 17, 2020