University of Hawaii coach Eran Ganot says he’s preparing for college basketball starting Nov. 11; if not, he’ll adjust

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:39 p.m.
  UH head coach Eran Ganot gestured in a game against Cal State Fullerton at the Stan Sheriff Center in February.

    UH head coach Eran Ganot gestured in a game against Cal State Fullerton at the Stan Sheriff Center in February.

The University of Hawaii basketball team is focused on opening the 2020 season in November, but there are contingency plans mapped in if the starting date is delayed. Read more

