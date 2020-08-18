Quickbites: Chef Mavro, Mugen, Made in Hawaii, ‘COVID Conversations’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CHANGES AT MAVRO, MUGEN

>> M by Chef Mavro: Chef/owner Jeremy Shigekane introduced an outdoor brasserie last week, featuring a three-course tasting menu for $50. The initial menu: Croque- monsieur, mussels with fries, entree choice of chicken fricassee or ono with gribiche (egg sauce), and dessert of beignets.

Reservations: Via OpenTable or call 944-4714. Chef Mavro is at 1969 S. King St.

>> Mugen: Chef Jason Yamaguchi’s restaurant, in the Espacio hotel in Waikiki, began offering upscale takeout on Tuesday. The menu features 12 Mugen favorites, at $10 (profiteroles) to $45 (bouillabaisse). A bento (below) changes weekly — this week it includes Jidori chicken confit and Kona kampachi with watermelon consomme for $25.

Reservations: Via OpenTable or call 377-2247.

ON VIDEO: COOKED IN HAWAII

The Made in Hawaii Festival — normally a lively and crowded three-day shopping event — will be an online affair this year.

The e-commerce commences Friday through Sunday, but the marketplace will remain open all year, featuring more than 200 vendors.

The festival’s usual cooking demonstrations have become videos. Segments may be viewed free at any time after their debut and a recipe booklet may be downloaded:

>> Friday: Russell Siu, 3660 on the Rise, 4 p.m. (pan-seared Maui Cattle Co. beef tenderloin filet with soy butter sauce); Lance Kosaka, 53 By the Sea, 6 p.m. (warabi salad with Mahi Pono onions)

>> Saturday: Lee Anne Wong, Koko Head Cafe and Papa‘aina at the Pioneer Inn, noon (fish stew with Mahi Pono potatoes and onions); Chai Chaowasaree, Chef Chai, 2 p.m. (creamy lemon grass soup with chicken and mushrooms)

>> Sunday: Andrew Recca, Koko Head Cafe, noon (beef luau skillet); Jason Ichiki, Roy’s Hawaii Kai, 2 p.m. (truffle bacon monchong)

Go to MadeInHawaiiFestival.com or the festival’s Facebook page.

CHEFS ZOOM TO THE POINT

Seven chefs from around the country will gather via Zoom for “COVID Conversations,” a virtual talk-story session hosted by the Hawai‘i Food & Wine Festival.

The discussion — at 4 p.m. Thursday — will feature chefs Ravi Kapur of Liholiho Yacht Club in San Francisco, Stephan Pyles of Stephan Pyles Concepts in Dallas, Nancy Silverton of Mozza Restaurant Group in Los Angeles, Ming Tsai of Blue Dragon in Boston, and local chefs Michelle Karr-Ueoka of MW Restaurant, Lee Anne Wong of Koko Head Cafe and Papa‘aina at the Pioneer Inn, and Roy Yamaguchi of Roy’s Restaurants.

They will share experiences, struggles and hopes born of the pandemic, followed by a question- and-answer session.

The event will close with a pau hana segment, a virtual wine tasting led by Justin Vineyards & Winery. Participants may sip along by purchasing any or all of the three featured Justin wines: 2019 sauvignon blanc Central Coast, 2017 cabernet sauvignon and 2016 Isosceles.

Find them at Foodland super­markets, Tamura’s Fine Wines & Liquors and other markets.

Cost to view the Zoom session is $10, with a portion of proceeds going to Kokua Ag & Culinary Fund, which supports local agricultural, restaurant and hospitality workers. Tickets: HFWF.me.

The virtual event falls under HashiLife.com, launched last week by the Hawai‘i Food & Wine Festival to explore the islands’ food and culture. The site includes recipes, articles and videos.

