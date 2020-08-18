comscore Ex-CIA agent living on Oahu accused of spying for China | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ex-CIA agent living on Oahu accused of spying for China

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:48 a.m.
  • U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE A screenshot from an affidavit from the Department of Justice shows Alexander Yuk Ching Ma, 67, on surveillance video.

    A screenshot from an affidavit from the Department of Justice shows Alexander Yuk Ching Ma, 67, on surveillance video.

A former CIA officer who lives in Honolulu was arrested Friday on a charge that he conspired with a relative — who also was a former CIA officer — to communicate classified information up to the Top Secret level to intelligence officials of the People’s Republic of China, the Justice Department said Monday. Read more

