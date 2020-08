Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

American Savings Bank has announced a promotion and two new hires:

>> Ann Sakamoto has been promoted to first vice president, residential loan manager. She has more than 15 years of experience in the finance industry in Hawaii. Prior to banking, she held a number of supervisory and management roles in travel and hospitality.

>> Kristen Pacpaco has been hired as an assistant vice president, residential loan officer in the American Savings Bank Home Loans division. She has 15 years of banking experience and has served as branch manager and assistant branch manager with American Savings Bank. Pacpaco also has experience serving as a real estate agent.

>> Jeffrey Bonk has been hired as vice president, financial consultant of the American Insurance & Investment Services division, where he will serve on Maui. He has eight years of experience in investments and planning.

