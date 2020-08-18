Tech View: 2 devices will improve quality of life in the COVID-19 era
- By Rob Kay
-
Today
- Updated 12:27 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY EUFY
The eufy G30 Edge Robovac is a big improvement over the earlier generations of the Roomba.
-
COURTESY ANKER
Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro earbuds work well with cell phones and laptops on Zoom calls.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree