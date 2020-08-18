comscore Tech View: 2 devices will improve quality of life in the COVID-19 era | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Tech View

Tech View: 2 devices will improve quality of life in the COVID-19 era

  • By Rob Kay
  • Today
  • Updated 12:27 a.m.
  • COURTESY EUFY The eufy G30 Edge Robovac is a big improvement over the earlier generations of the Roomba.

    The eufy G30 Edge Robovac is a big improvement over the earlier generations of the Roomba.

  • COURTESY ANKER Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro earbuds work well with cell phones and laptops on Zoom calls.

    Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro earbuds work well with cell phones and laptops on Zoom calls.

Nesting in the COVID-19 era has, among other things, focuses us on hygiene and online communications. Here are a couple of devices to improve your quality of life. Read more

