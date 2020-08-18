comscore Coaches not surprised by extension of no-contact rule | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Coaches not surprised by extension of no-contact rule

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Hawaii High School Athletic Association has extended the no-contact rule for prep coaches and players to Sept. 13. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Aug. 17, 2020
Next Story
Television and radio - Aug. 18, 2020

Scroll Up