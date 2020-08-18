comscore Ferd Lewis: DeForest Buckner putting on a show for the Indianapolis Colts | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ferd Lewis: DeForest Buckner putting on a show for the Indianapolis Colts

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS DeForest Buckner

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    DeForest Buckner

If there were questions about how the new, glossy four-year, $84 million contract might impact DeForest Buckner, the answers were quick and powerful in coming once he got into the Indianapolis Colts’ COVID-19 delayed training camp. Read more

