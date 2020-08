Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Where is our leadership? Despite all the news articles, editorials, press conferences, public statements and shutdown of much of our economy, the coronavirus epidemic is not coming under adequate control either locally or throughout the nation. Read more

Where is our leadership? Despite all the news articles, editorials, press conferences, public statements and shutdown of much of our economy, the coronavirus epidemic is not coming under adequate control either locally or throughout the nation.

Too many people just don’t get it, and they continue to refuse to wear a mask and socially distance. What we need is a forceful message from our leaders, both political and social. The airwaves and social media need to be flooded with public service announcements from local and national celebrities in music (especially rap), Hollywood, and key social groups (religious, Native Hawaiian, Micronesian).

The message needs to be targeted especially toward the young people who are acting as if there is no crisis. We will never get through this without a major attitude adjustment.

Don Rostow

Hawaii Kai

Public needs details on COVID-19 cases

Every day I read in the newspaper the number of cases of the coronavirus for the previous day. What is never reported is information related to the cases, such as: what part of the island, what ethnic group, ages, where they might have caught the virus, etc. Just having a number again and again is of no help to anyone.

Our economy is being destroyed and it may not be necessary. Let the people know details with respect to the cases reported every day.

William Reynolds

Kapolei

Hiking good for health; reopen public trails

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that open spaces lower risks of COVID-19 transmission. Dr. Anthony Fauci even recommended that it’s healthier to exercise outdoors.

It is a known fact that being with nature helps lower stress levels, boost mood and immune systems. Hiking is one of the safest forms of exercise in this pandemic. I question the decision to close all trails and parks on the island. Taking away our safest mode of excercise, our access to nature, is not in our best interest.

Having restrictions on indoors places is fine, but we should have the right to choose to be outdoors if we don’t want to exercise at the gym. How ridiculous it is to not able to run around a park, but working out inside a stuffy gym is safe? Suicides, depression, mental illness and domestic abuse rates are rising because people have no outlet.

Doan Nguyen

McCully-Moiliili

Obama can right wrongs at Waimanalo estate

Marty Nesbitt has used loopholes to build the Waimanalo retreat for President Barack Obama (“Obama and the beach house loopholes,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 15). Skirting the rule of law may not be necessarily pono. He wiggled around rules by subdividing the property to bypass environmental regulations, and found an exception to renovate the seawall.

Reburial of iwi kupuna found on nearby property was done in a way that did not fulfill vested cultural practices (“Bones found on a property tied to Obama, causing tension with Native Hawaiians,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 15). Such shortsighted endeavors cast a pall on the desired retreat of former president Barack Obama. Surely Obama, a son of Hawaii, can make right his quest by using cultural rules to create an island home to enjoy for many peaceful years with his ohana.

Rebecca Kang

Aliamanu

Utilities defer expenses related to COVID-19

The commentary, “Hawaiian Electric and COVID-19” (Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Aug. 16), suggests Hawaiian Electric is unique in experiencing a decline in electricity sales and for seeking regulatory approval to defer COVID-related expenses. In fact, the Hawaii Public Utilities Commission has authorized all regulated public utilities to establish accounts to defer and later seek recovery of the resulting costs. Regulators in 32 states have taken similar actions.

We don’t know how steep the economic downturn will be or how long it will last. In the meantime, working with our regulators and the Consumer Advocate, Hawaiian Electric has committed to no base rate increases for the customers we serve on five islands.

Like the recovery after a storm, it makes sense to defer COVID-related costs to a time after the damage is assessed and the rebuilding is underway. Regulators will then decide, with input from the public, what costs, if any, the utility can recover.

Jim Kelly

Vice president, corporate relations

Hawaiian Electric

Recent mail deliveries have been delayed

About a week ago, I mailed a birthday card to our daughter, who had a birthday on a Tuesday. I mailed it on a Saturday, to arrive on Monday. I wanted to make sure it arrived no later than Tuesday. It didn’t arrive until the following Saturday — a week later.

The same thing happened to mail for our grandson. It didn’t arrive until a week went by. What gives? It seems like the Post Office out there is either undermanned, or underpaid, or whatever. Help!

Bob Silva

Aiea

Post office should leave doors open for health

Every day my husband goes to the Mililani post office. He uses a wipe to open the door, the drop box and the postage machine. He never sees anyone else do this and says the door handles are covered with fingerprints.

Never has he seen the doors, service counters, drop box or postage machine wiped down. The clerks all have the plastic shields. Just leaving the doors open would help prevent COVID-19 spreading. It seems like the post office is more concerned about itself and increased electric bills than preventing COVID-19.

Teresa Tugadi

Mililani

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter