Editorial: Hawaii depends on USPS | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Editorial: Hawaii depends on USPS

  • Today
  • Updated 12:28 a.m.

Hawaii political leaders are up in arms about changes at the U.S. Postal Service they believe will curb processing of mail-in ballots. Hawaii U.S. Rep Ed Case planned a press conference on Tuesday to respond, before news broke that Postmaster Louis DeJoy said he would suspend his changes until after the election. Read more

Off the News: A screens-only Democratic convention

