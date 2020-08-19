Editorial | Off the News Editorial: Hawaii depends on USPS Today Updated 12:28 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaii political leaders are up in arms about changes at the U.S. Postal Service they believe will curb processing of mail-in ballots. Hawaii U.S. Rep Ed Case planned a press conference on Tuesday to respond, before news broke that Postmaster Louis DeJoy said he would suspend his changes until after the election. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaii political leaders are up in arms about changes at the U.S. Postal Service they believe will curb processing of mail-in ballots. Hawaii U.S. Rep Ed Case planned a press conference on Tuesday to respond, before news broke that Postmaster Louis DeJoy said he would suspend his changes until after the election. That didn’t sound good enough for Case, who held the conference, anyway. USPS employs more than 1,500 here and brings in $7 billion in state taxes. Those are big stakes to protect, too. Summer lunches for keiki drop off Hawaii public schools handed out more than 1.2 million breakfasts and lunches between spring break and late May. Then, due in part to a drop in staffing, school participation in grab-and-go meals dropped from 74 sites to 51 statewide. A recently released report charting participation in 2019’s federally subsidized summer nutrition program pointed to room for improvement. In the “Hunger Doesn’t Take a Vacation: Summer Nutrition Status Report,” Hawaii ranked 44th among states. The report by the Food Research & Action Center found that 8.7 percent of keiki — or fewer than one in 11 eligible students — received summer lunch on an average July day. Previous Story Off the News: A screens-only Democratic convention