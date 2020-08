Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Estria Foundation, known for its beautiful, island-inspired murals on schools, is looking to support its school arts program.

The foundation, founded by famed street artist Estria Miyashiro, is hoping to hire two art teachers for its Halau Paheona program, which operates at Kaimuki High School, Kuhio Elementary School and Aliamanu Middle School, with students from other schools also allowed to join in.

The classes, which are held during the day and after school, offer “a blend of Hawaiian culture and mindfulness and mural painting,” Miyashiro said. “We teach them art techniques with the goal of creating a mural or two every school year. … We’re trying to deepen their understanding and connection to their place.”

The free program started about four years ago and has been growing, but two teachers have recently had other obligations and need to be replaced. With COVID-19 limiting class and group activities, the program has taken its program online, recently completing a mural in which students worked on a part of the mural at home, then sent it to be stitched together by a small group at Kaimuki High.

Prospective teachers should be experienced teaching art, and be knowledgeable in Hawaiian culture and mindfulness.

“In Hawaii it’s not easy finding people who have walked these different walks,” Miyashiro said. “The number one thing is that they love children.” Pay will be commensurate with experience, but Miyashiro said, “I’m pretty sure it’s quite a bit more than DOE.”

Interested parties should contact the foundation at 638-4005 or email info@estria.org.