Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

One man was charged and another arrested in connection with the deadly Aug. 12 shooting of a 31-year-old doorman at an illegal game room in the Ala Moana area. Read more

One man was charged and another arrested in connection with the deadly Aug. 12 shooting of a 31-year-old doorman at an illegal game room in the Ala Moana area.

Aaron Tuitelapaga, 25, appeared before Judge Dyan Mitsuyama at Honolulu District Court Tuesday via video conferencing from the cellblock of the Honolulu Police Department’s main headquarters on charges of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and three firearm offenses in the death of the victim, identified as Sausau J. Togiai III, also known as Siah Togiai III.

Tuitelapaga’s initial appearance was held via videoconferencing from the police cellblock instead of the courthouse cellblock for the hearing due to concerns of Tuitelapaga possibly being exposed to COVID-19 prior to his arrest.

Honolulu police spokeswoman Michelle Yu said all arrestees are asked a series of questions concerning possible exposure to the novel coronavirus. “If they answer yes to any of those questions, they’re taken to a hospital where it’s determined if they are fit for incarceration. Individuals who are deemed fit, including those who test positive but are asymptomatic, are confined separately from other prisoners.”

“If an individual’s COVID status is unclear, he or she is treated as if they were positive,” Yu added, noting cells are sanitized daily and the entire cellblock is power washed and deep-cleaned once a month. “A cell that was used by a detainee who is or is likely COVID-positive is sanitized before the cell can be used again.”

Tuitelapaga’s aggregate bail is set at $1 million.

At about 11:45 p.m. on Aug. 12, police responded to the shooting at a location known as the “Palama game room” at 1666 Kalauokalani Way near Don Quijote.

When they arrived, officers observed a man later identified as Togiai lying on his back on the floor with multiple gunshot wounds. Police said witnesses described Togiai as the doorman for the game room.

Emergency Medical Services personnel treated him and took him in critical condition to The Queen’s Medical Center. Togiai’s condition worsened and he was pronounced dead shortly after 1:35 a.m.

New court documents filed at district court revealed at least two male suspects entered the game room and allegedly began shooting at the floor and ceiling. Witnesses told police the suspects demanded money and that bullets were “ricocheting everywhere” in the establishment.

Police said the doorman later identified as Togiai confronted the men and told them to leave when a scuffle ensued. The gunmen then allegedly shot Togiai multiple times. Another gunman allegedly took property from the establishment before he and the other suspects shot at surveillance cameras and fled.

About two hours later, police responded to a call of a man with a gunshot wound at the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center. The man later identified as Tuitelapaga allegedly told police two males attempted to take his gold chain when one of them shot him in the left leg. When the officer asked for further details, police said Tuitelapaga became uncooperative and told the officer he did not want to file a report.

During the investigation, police said witnesses identified Tuitelapaga in a photographic line-up as one of the shooting suspects in the game room robbery. Police noted he possibly could have suffered the gunshot wound to his leg from ricocheting bullets.

CrimeStoppers and Honolulu police issued a bulletin Sunday seeking the public’s help in locating Tuitelapaga. He turned himself in at the main police headquarters the next day.

Police also arrested a second suspect, 23-year-old Bronson Tuiteleleapaga, in connection with the shooting case. He turned himself in to police Tuesday afternoon. Charges against Tuiteleleapaga are pending.