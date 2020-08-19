Hawaii women’s basketball team halted by case of COVID-19

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine basketball program has suspended workouts after a member tested positive for COVID-19, the athletic department said Tuesday.

UH said the person, who was not identified, is in self isolation. In a statement, UH said, “The individual followed the proper protocols and self isolated at the first sign of symptoms and immediately alerted the athletics department.”

Head coach Laura Beeman declined comment.

UH said the state Department of Health has been notified and “those who were in close contact were tested and are in self-quarantine. A thorough cleaning of the areas where the individual last spent time, including the Gym II basketball practice facility, has been conducted and the department is following all safety protocols.”

The athletic department said it has administered more than 300 COVID-19 tests based on NCAA and UH protocols involving athletes, coaches and support staff with two positive test results.

The Rainbow Wahine have been working out for about two weeks. One player, who was traveling from Europe, has yet to arrive.

The Rainbow Wahine, who usually begin their season on the road in early November, have yet to post a 2020-21 schedule.