Hawaii women’s basketball team halted by case of COVID-19

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine basketball program has suspended workouts after a member tested positive for COVID-19, the athletic department said Tuesday. Read more

