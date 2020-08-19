University of Hawaii radio partner looking for creative ways to fill air time

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The radio-rights partner of University of Hawaii sports is seeking entertainment alternatives for an autumn without UH or local high school athletic events.

“It’s a bummer without UH sports,” said ESPN Honolulu general manager Matt Apana, referencing the postponement of UH’s football and women’s volleyball seasons. “It has such huge impact on the state, as we all know. We’re going to think outside the box and be creative with our ESPN Honolulu format.”

ESPN Honolulu is the brand name for KKEA 1420-AM and 92.7-FM, whose parent company is Blow Up LLC. Last year, Blow Up, which administers KKEA and KHKA (1500-AM), and UH reached agreement on a five-year extension that would continue the three-decade partnership through the 2023-2024 academic year. The deal calls for the station to broadcast all games for four teams — football, women’s volleyball, men’s basketball and baseball — and the home games for men’s volleyball and women’s basketball. UH receives $1,057,000 in cash over the length of the deal and $1.1 million in “in-kind support” (commercials, vignettes).

ESPN Honolulu hosted a weekly call-in coach’s show during the past football season. Apana said a plan is in the works for a video program featuring UH coaches to be shown on one of the station’s online platforms. “We’re looking to launch that, whether it’s late August or the beginning of September, that will carry through the season,” Apana said. Apana indicated that show would be available for live and recorded viewing. An audio-only version also would be available on radio or online platforms.

Apana said the UH head coaches will continue to be booked for interviews on “The Bobby Curran Show” and “Sports Animals” show.

Last year, KKEA and KHKA combined to broadcast 30 high school football games. Apana said the company is seeking to add podcasts focusing on high school sports.

Apana said national sports will provide most of the station’s live sporting events. “With national sports, play-by-play baseball is doing really well,” Apana said. “NBA is doing well. And we’ll have NFL coming out pretty soon. October should be fun. NBA playoffs are going to go until October. Then you’ll have Major League Baseball playoffs, as well. That should be fun to tune into for radio.”

Apana said the station also will broadcast the PGA’s U.S. Open Championship in September and Masters Tournament in November.

The station also is involved in esports and is set to host a Madden NFL tournament. There will be online qualifications leading to the top six participants competing in the playoffs at an online site.

“We’re going to try to do a lot more interaction with polls and contests,” Apana said.