Off the News: A new corporation counsel, at last

Finally, Mayor Kirk Caldwell is moving forward with an overdue selection of a new corporation counsel, replacing Donna Leong, who recently announced her retirement, effective this month. Leong had been on leave — much of it paid leave — since January 2019, when she received an FBI target letter in connection with an investigation of former Police Chief Louis Kealoha and his wife, former Honolulu Deputy Prosecutor Katherine Kealoha — both of whom have since been convicted on federal obstruction and conspiracy charges.

Caldwell has asked the City Council to tap Paul Aoki, who has served as acting corporation counsel for some 18 months now, for the city’s top civil attorney post.

Agbayani delivers the votes to Biden

After acknowledging Hawaii’s indigenous people, Amefil “Amy” Agbayani, a party delegate to the Democratic National Convention, put the spotlight on her fellow immigrants.

Agbayani, noted civil rights and immigration advocate, answered the delegate roll call on Tuesday, delivering 23 delegates for presidential candidate Joe Biden and nine for Bernie Sanders.

“No matter where we come from,” she said, “immigrants belong in our country’s long fight for justice. We belong in the America we are building together.”