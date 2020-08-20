comscore Off the News: A new corporation counsel, at last | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: A new corporation counsel, at last

  • Today
  • Updated 6:43 p.m.

Finally, Mayor Kirk Caldwell is moving forward with an overdue selection of a new corporation counsel, replacing Donna Leong, who recently announced her retirement, effective this month. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Hawaii depends on USPS

Scroll Up