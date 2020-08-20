comscore Electric bills on Oahu set to go up $4.52 a month in October | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Electric bills on Oahu set to go up $4.52 a month in October

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:15 a.m.
  • COURTESY HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC / 2017 Hawaiian Electric crews replaced wooden poles with steel poles along Kamehame Ridge.

    COURTESY HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC / 2017

    Hawaiian Electric crews replaced wooden poles with steel poles along Kamehame Ridge.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2018 Hawaiian Electric’s Ward Avenue complex.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 2018

    Hawaiian Electric’s Ward Avenue complex.

Hawaiian Electric residential customers on Oahu will pay an extra $4.52 a month on a typical bill starting as early as October after the state Public Utilities Commission’s recent interim order approving an amended fuel supply contract the utility negotiated with Par Hawaii Refining. Read more

