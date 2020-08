Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

First Hawaiian Bank has announced the following new hire and promotions:

>> Brian Brennan has joined First Hawaiian Bank as vice president and commercial real estate officer in the Commercial Real Estate Division. He has 20 years of banking and commercial real estate experience.

>> Isaiah Caycayon has been promoted to mortgage loan officer in the Mortgage Banking Department. He joined First Hawaiian in 2012. Caycayon is also a graduate of the Bank’s Emerging Leaders Program.

>> Natalie Werts has been promoted to assistant vice president and Mililani Banking Center manager. Werts has 15 years experience in banking and residential lending and was most recently Pearl City branch manager.

