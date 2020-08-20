comscore PBY Catalinas re-create a bit of WWII history | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
PBY Catalinas re-create a bit of WWII history

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:13 a.m.

  • Video by Cindy Ellen Russell

    Before and after Dec. 7, 1941, the frequent appearance of big PBY Catalina flying boats skimming the wavetops in Pearl Harbor and Kaneohe Bay would have been an eye-catching sight.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A PBY-5A Catalina aircraft called “Princess of the Stars” is on Oahu to partake in the 75th anniversary end of World War II. The seaplane once provided long-range reconnaissance and sunk a Nazi submarine off of Iceland.

    A PBY-5A Catalina aircraft called “Princess of the Stars” is on Oahu to partake in the 75th anniversary end of World War II. The seaplane once provided long-range reconnaissance and sunk a Nazi submarine off of Iceland.

  • U.S. NAVY Air Station personnel moved a damaged PBY Catalina away from burning hangars at Kaneohe Naval Air Station on Dec. 7, 1941.

    Air Station personnel moved a damaged PBY Catalina away from burning hangars at Kaneohe Naval Air Station on Dec. 7, 1941.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Pilot Fred Owen inside the waist gunner’s compartment of the PBY-5A Catalina called “Princess of the Stars.” The area is where .50-caliber machine guns were housed at the side window blisters.

    Pilot Fred Owen inside the waist gunner’s compartment of the PBY-5A Catalina called “Princess of the Stars.” The area is where .50-caliber machine guns were housed at the side window blisters.

