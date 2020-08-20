Former University of Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald cut by Tennessee Titans
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
MARK HUMPHREY / ASSOCIATED PRESS
Former University of Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald threw a pass during the Tennessee Titans’ training camp on Tuesday in Nashville, Tenn.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree