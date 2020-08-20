Former University of Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald cut by Tennessee Titans

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

An expanded practice squad might be an option for former University of Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald. Read more

An expanded practice squad might be an option for former University of Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald.

On Wednesday, the Tennessee Titans waived McDonald after reaching a one-year deal with quarterback Trevor Siemian.

If another NFL team does not claim McDonald, he becomes an unrestricted free agent. In that scenario, McDonald could be added to the Titans’ practice squad. The NFL increased the practice-squad limit from 10 players a year ago to 16 this season.

The Titans are on the hook for $101,684 — the amount of the signing bonus for the four-year deal McDonald inked in June. Most NFL contracts only guarantee payment of the signing bonus. For salary-cap purposes, McDonald’s bonus will be credited at $25,421 annually over the next four seasons.

The Titans’ move was surprising because of the apparent confidence — and investment — in McDonald, their seventh-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. McDonald also appeared to have tightened his throwing motion as shown in videos of the Titans’ workouts. Siemian, who suffered a season-ending injury with the New York Jets last season, projects as Ryan Tannehill’s primary backup. Logan Woodside is the Titans’ third quarterback.

“I feel terrible for (McDonald),” said Craig Stutzmann, who was McDonald’s position coach at UH the past four seasons before moving on to Washington State.

Stutzmann, who attended training periods with the Titans in 2018 and Green Bay Packers in 2019, said McDonald has the arm strength, football IQ and work ethic to play in the NFL. “Absolutely,” Stutzmann said. “Hopefully, he’ll be able to land somewhere and get a chance. He does have the necessary tools to be an NFL quarterback.”

Receiver John Ursua, a former Rainbow Warrior now with the Seattle Seahawks, echoed Stutzmann’s assessment of McDonald. “He has to hang in there,” Ursua said. “He’ll be fine.”

After winning the starting job at UH as a third-year sophomore in 2018, McDonald threw for 3,875 yards and 36 touchdowns. Last season, he threw for 4,135 yards and 36 TDs. In January, McDonald announced he would relinquish his senior season and apply for the NFL Draft.

In an interview with the Honolulu Star-Advertiser in late January, McDonald said he would have no regrets about his decision even if he were not drafted. “I’m totally OK with it,” McDonald said at the time. “I’ve come to terms with that possibility. So, we’re just praying for the best outcome. If the worse (scenario) does happen, we’re going to move on, and adapt to that, and make the best situation of it.”

McDonald was invited to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine in February. Two months later, the Titans drafted McDonald.