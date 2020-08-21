Off the News: Tough time for electric-bill increase

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Plummeting demand for the low-sulfur fuel oil for Oahu power plants pushed Par Hawaii Refining to close part of its operation. Read more

Plummeting demand for the low-sulfur fuel oil for Oahu power plants pushed Par Hawaii Refining to close part of its operation. The renegotiated fuel-supply contract with Hawaiian Electric means a higher price (refined fuel now must be shipped in), passed on to residential ratepayers at about $4.52 more per month, starting as early as October.

And the moratorium on disconnection for nonpayment expires Sept. 1. All you who are struggling already, better ask HECO for a payment plan.

Yes, it’s all pandemic economics — but it still hurts.

Molokini Crater won’t be booming

Recognize, retreat and report. Those are the 3Rs of explosives safety that apply to waters off Molokini Crater, among other places in Hawaii dotted with undetonated ordnance.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources announced this week that rather than detonating two World War II era munitions at the popular snorkeling site near Maui’s southwest coast, it intends to leave them in place until a non-explosive removal option is developed. The decision came in response to public feedback from environmentalists and others worried that blasts could damage the reef environment filled will more than 250 species of tropical fish.