Name that Hawaiian tune for charity

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Test your knowledge of Hawaii’s music in a “Name That Tune” contest on a national online game this weekend. Read more

Test your knowledge of Hawaii’s music in a “Name That Tune” contest on a national online game this weekend.

The American Pops Orchestra, a Washington, D.C.,-based organization, has been holding themed trivia contests through its Facebook page, and this Saturday at 1 p.m. it is teaming with the Hawai‘i Arts Alliance to feature music from Hawaii.

“We have given them some ideas, but basically the American Pops Orchestra is in charge,” said Trisha Freitas of the Hawai‘i Arts Alliance. “We gathered up staff and put together a list of local favorites, but since it is a national event, I suspect there will be songs like ‘Tiny Bubbles’ and things like that, just to give the people (on the) mainland a chance and give the conductor a chance to play some songs he knows. … But they do put some hard ones in there, so they might just put a song or two or three that only people from Hawaii might know.”

Maestro Luke Frazier will emcee the event, using both recorded music or performing some tunes on the piano. Previous events have highlighted unusual arrangements of Christmas music, kids’ music from shows like “Sesame Street” and Disney films, disco music and music of the 1960s and ’70s.

There will be small prizes awarded for correct answers. Donations are requested, which will go to both the orchestra and the Hawai‘i Arts Alliance. Gifts are also offered for larger donations.

Participants should visit theamericanpops.org at broadcast time and select “trivia livestream,” or go directly to facebook.com/theamericanpops/live. Click on “like” in the livestream chat to access the answer sheet, where participants can input their name and answers.

Note: The American Pops Orchestra website says its “Name That Tune” contests are held Tuesdays, but Frazier agreed to hold this one at 1 p.m. Saturday, Hawaii time to accommodate local audiences.