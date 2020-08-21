comscore Investors balk at fulfilling North Shore farm project | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Investors balk at fulfilling North Shore farm project

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:51 p.m.
  • COURTESY KALONA BRAND COMPANY The Kalona Brand project involved growing cacao, breadfruit and avocado on 222 acres on the North Shore.

An ambitious farm and value-added food manufacturing venture on Oahu involving Kamehameha Schools has stalled for lack of investment capital. Read more

