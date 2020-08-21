Investors balk at fulfilling North Shore farm project
- By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:51 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY KALONA BRAND COMPANY
The Kalona Brand project involved growing cacao, breadfruit and avocado on 222 acres on the North Shore.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree