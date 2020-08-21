Lottery set for low-income units of ‘pimple building’
- By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:56 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY RAELYN BATACAN (SWAY)
Rental units up for lottery in Queen Emma Apartments range from $661 for studios to $1,701 for two-bedroom units.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree