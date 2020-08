Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

City Mill Company, Ltd. has hired Michelle Whims as merchant for the company’s buying team. Whims previously worked for Costco for nine years, first in Washington state, then in Kona.

Lili‘uokalani Trust has named Alan Arakawa as its vice president, real estate. Arakawa previously held positions at D.R. Horton, A&B Properties Hawaii LLC, Waiawa Ridge Development LLC and Castle & Cooke Homes Hawaii, Inc.

