Tennessee Titans plan to re-evaluate former University of Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:23 p.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Tennessee Titans quarterback Cole McDonald passes during NFL football training camp.

    Tennessee Titans quarterback Cole McDonald passes during NFL football training camp.

One day after waiving Cole McDonald, the Tennessee Titans said on Thursday they weren’t ready to write off the former University of Hawaii quarterback just yet. Read more

