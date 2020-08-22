comscore Cardax’s quarterly loss widens to $1.7M | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Cardax's quarterly loss widens to $1.7M

  By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:04 p.m.

Honolulu-based biopharmaceutical company Cardax Inc., struggling with its top customer General Nutrition Corp. in Chapter 11 bankruptcy, posted a wider loss of $1.7 million in the second quarter. Read more

