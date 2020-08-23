Features | K-Drama K-Drama: Soo-mi reveals her feelings for Min-ho on ‘That’s the Way It Is’ By Jeff Chung, Special to the Star-Advertiser Today Updated 12:40 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! This week’s synopses. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. This week’s synopses “That’s the Way It Is” Episode 23 6:40 p.m. today Se-jun tells Na-young the kiss meant nothing. Na-young insists they see each other in secret. But Se-jun pushes her away. Soo-mi asks Gyung-ho for his help after coming clean about her feelings for Min-ho. Episode 24 7:45 p.m. today Gyung-ho asks Ji-sun what she thinks about Soo-mi and Min-ho being together. Knowing Soo-mi’s feelings for Min-ho, she willingly supports the idea. To get them together, she asks Soo-mi to help with home chores. Min-ho tries to mend his two brothers’ relationship. “Teacher Oh Soon-nam” Episodes 17-18 7:45 p.m. Monday Doo-mul stops Se-hee from running away from him. Bong-cheol is relieved at Secretary Park’s report. Hwa-ran promises Se-hee she’ll help her get Yoo-min. Sun-ju asks Yoo-min to help her. Episodes 19-20 7:45 p.m. Tuesday Bong-cheol believes Sun-ju and Se-hee brought Yoo-min on board to keep him in check. Soon-nam is disappointed seeing Se-hee and Yoo-min together. Se-hee finds Soon-nam and Yoo-min’s divorce application and actively pursues Yoo-min. “Backstreet Rookie” Episode 15 7:45 p.m. Wednesday The store is turned over to headquarters for management. Meanwhile, Man-bok was caught and Saet-byul got her money back. She must decide whether to stay in Dae-hyun’s house or leave as Dae-hyun’s business relationship with Yeon-ju puts him in an awkward position. Episode 16 (finale) 7:45 p.m. Thursday Dae-hyun is floored when Saet-byul disappears. He searches desperately for her and only with Dal-sik’s help does he find her. However, Saet-byul refuses to return, so Dae-hyun is left waiting. “Return of Bok Dan-ji” Episodes 109-110 7:45 p.m. Friday Dan-ji catches Hwa-young. Hwa-young turns to Seo-jin’s mother for help. Dan-ji can’t hide her shock upon seeing the paper Hwa-young presents. Episodes 111-112 7:45 p.m. Saturday Dan-ji finds out Jae-in’s location. She’s faced with Seo-jing upon arriving. Dan-ji hears shocking news. Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com. Previous Story Name that Hawaiian tune for charity