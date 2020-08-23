K-Drama: Soo-mi reveals her feelings for Min-ho on ‘That’s the Way It Is’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“That’s the Way It Is”

Episode 23

6:40 p.m. today

Se-jun tells Na-young the kiss meant nothing. Na-young insists they see each other in secret. But Se-jun pushes her away. Soo-mi asks Gyung-ho for his help after coming clean about her feelings for Min-ho.

Episode 24

7:45 p.m. today

Gyung-ho asks Ji-sun what she thinks about Soo-mi and Min-ho being together. Knowing Soo-mi’s feelings for Min-ho, she willingly supports the idea. To get them together, she asks Soo-mi to help with home chores. Min-ho tries to mend his two brothers’ relationship.

“Teacher Oh Soon-nam”

Episodes 17-18

7:45 p.m. Monday

Doo-mul stops Se-hee from running away from him. Bong-cheol is relieved at Secretary Park’s report. Hwa-ran promises Se-hee she’ll help her get Yoo-min. Sun-ju asks Yoo-min to help her.

Episodes 19-20

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Bong-cheol believes Sun-ju and Se-hee brought Yoo-min on board to keep him in check. Soon-nam is disappointed seeing Se-hee and Yoo-min together. Se-hee finds Soon-nam and Yoo-min’s divorce application and actively pursues Yoo-min.

“Backstreet Rookie”

Episode 15

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

The store is turned over to headquarters for management. Meanwhile, Man-bok was caught and Saet-byul got her money back. She must decide whether to stay in Dae-hyun’s house or leave as Dae-hyun’s business relationship with Yeon-ju puts him in an awkward position.

Episode 16 (finale)

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Dae-hyun is floored when Saet-byul disappears. He searches desperately for her and only with Dal-sik’s help does he find her. However, Saet-byul refuses to return, so Dae-hyun is left waiting.

“Return of Bok Dan-ji”

Episodes 109-110

7:45 p.m. Friday

Dan-ji catches Hwa-young. Hwa-young turns to Seo-jin’s mother for help. Dan-ji can’t hide her shock upon seeing the paper Hwa-young presents.

Episodes 111-112

7:45 p.m. Saturday

Dan-ji finds out Jae-in’s location. She’s faced with Seo-jing upon arriving. Dan-ji hears shocking news.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.