Books recommended by the Hawaii State Library:

“InvestiGators”

By John Patrick Green

This first installment of a fun and goofy graphic novel series follows the super spy alligator duo, the InvestiGators, as they travel through the sewers and fight the forces of evil. Available as an e-book.

Ages 7-10

“The Double Dangerous Book for Boys”

By Conn Iggulden

A treasure trove of the essential activities and skills that have defined generations of boyhoods, from building a treehouse to fishing to finding true north.

Ages 12 and up